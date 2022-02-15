Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

ADVERTISEMENT

BORDUMDSA- Attending the 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the colourful dance festival of the Singpho community as Chief Guest at Singpho Heritage & Cultural Centre here today, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that Singpho’s are one of the most flourishing and advance tribes of the State culturally, literally and socially.

He said, “tribal people of the State are historically and culturally rich, the proof of which are found in the National Museums and Archives. Therefore, I have requested the scholars to write the historical and cultural history of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said that we need to keep alive our indigenous cultures and traditions and pass it to the next generation and further said that to promote preservation of our indigenous cultures & traditions, Govt have created the Department of Indigenous Cultural Affairs. He also called upon to keep alive the traditional rituals and cultural ethos & values and added that our cultural diversity is the strength of our State and appeal to maintain it with brotherhood and harmony.

He also said to create livelihood activities through Tourism in the form of Homestay, Resort, Restaurant, etc and opined to create a Tourist Circuit from Namsai to Mayudia-Anini-Bismaknagar-Dong-Parsuram Kund – Glow Lake- Namdapha – Pangsau Pass citing that it will attracts huge tourists flow in the belt.

While assuring to look into the appointment of Third Language Teacher for Singpho language, Mein urge the Singpho community to first develop their primer and submit it to the education department.

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom while attending the festival as the Guest of Honour have commended the age-old bonding and camaraderie between the Singpho and Tai-Khamti community. He said that Singpho and Tai-Khamti Communities are the pioneers in introducing tea to the world. He further citing drug menace as one of the major concerns of both the community and have suggested to hold discussion on such issues too while promoting and showcasing the indigenous cultures and traditions during the festival. He also called upon to encourage youths in games & sports activities to keep the them away from the unwanted elements.

MLA Diyun-Bordumsa, Somlung Mossang said that this festival helps to promote unity and oneness and in preservation & promotion of local dialect.

On the occasion, Ongyun Maio, Secretary General, Singpho Development Society (SDS) submitted a 3 points memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister for appointment of third language teachers for Singpho language, allocation of fund for completion of multipurpose building for tourist suite and for construction of delegates rest house at Shapawng Yawng Ground at Bordumsa.

DC Changlang, Devansh Yadav, President Singpho Dvelopment Society, Jowkhong Singpho, and General Secretary, Festival Celebration Committee also spoke.

The dignitaries have released a book, ‘Social Change in the Society of the Singphos in Assam’ written by Dr Birendra Kumar Gohain, ‘Hindi-Singpho Learner’s Dictionary’ and ‘Annual Souvenir of the Festival’.

Among others, Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori, former MLA Bordumsa, Sibokai Singpho, Singpho Chiefs, SP Changlang, Mihin Gambo, ZPC Namsai and ADC Bordumsa, O Lego were also present.