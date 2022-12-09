IMC Launches IEC campaign on clean, green & Peaceful Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched its weeklong Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on clean, green and Peaceful Itanagar as well as various programme initiated by the IMC.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed that IEC campaign has been launched today from Banderewa and Nirjuli , however, a similar programme will be held at, Naharlagun, and Itanagar in various locations on 16th , 17th , 19th , 20th & 20th December.

While urging denizens to cooperate with IMC to make Itanagar a clean, green and peaceful city, Mayor asserted that only IMC cannot bring changes, but equal support and coordination are needed for changes in the society. He informed that, as per the Supreme Court directives, IMC is going to impose penalties on those who will litters in public places. Stating that, Mayor also appealed to the people to start segregating dry and wet garbages in different dustbins for easy disposal.

Along with centrally sponsored schemes, the state government has equally extending support to the IMC. Various projects like the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and Septic Treatment Plant are under construction. Even, modern equipment like automatic sweeping machine, Garbage Picking trucks has been already pressed into the activity.

Among others, Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji, Corporators of various wards, and officials of IMC also attended the event. Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu also attended the event as the Brand Ambassador of IMC.