VIRAL- At 88, Former DIG Cleans Chandigarh Streets Daily — A One-Man Swachh Bharat Mission

CHANDIGARH- In a heart-stirring testament to civic duty and resilience, 88-year-old Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police, is proving that public service doesn’t retire.

Every morning at 6 AM, Sidhu, who once helmed crucial postings in Amritsar and Chandigarh during his police career, now takes to the streets of Sector 49, handcart in tow, to collect garbage and clean his neighborhood — an initiative born out of frustration with civic inaction.

Also Read- Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

A resident of the IAS-IPS Officers’ Cooperative Society, Sidhu’s journey from CID officer to street-cleaning hero has been marked by unwavering purpose. Disturbed by the deteriorating cleanliness of Chandigarh and inspired by its legacy as one of India’s cleanest cities, he decided to lead by example.

“I believe cleanliness is next to godliness,” Sidhu said. “I want to see my city back at number one.”

Despite facing mockery in the beginning, his consistency and humility have won over the hearts of his community. Today, neighbors, family, and even national figures like industrialist Anand Mahindra have recognized his spirit. Mahindra lauded him on social media as a “quiet warrior of the streets.”

Also Read- Heartbreaking Viral Video of Elderly Farmer Couple Sparks Nationwide Outcry

Having lost his wife in 2023, with his son in the U.S. and daughter in Mohali, Sidhu has turned grief into action, channeling his time and energy into a mission that uplifts not just streets, but spirits.

“I will do this till my last breath,” he said resolutely.

As Chandigarh aims to reclaim the top spot in Swachh Survekshan rankings, Sidhu’s example stands as a powerful message to citizens and administrators alike: real change begins with personal commitment.

In an age of hashtags and campaigns, Sidhu reminds us that true leadership is silent, sincere, and street-level.