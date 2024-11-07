Arunachal: Blood Donation Camp at RGU to Mark World Infant Day

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a blood donation camp in observance of World Infant Day. The camp was hosted by the university’s NSS and NCC Cells in collaboration with Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). The event achieved its goal by collecting 100 units of blood with a strong turnout from students and community members.

Dr. Tage Monju Burman, NSS Programme Officer, reported that the camp had been prepared to store up to 100 units of blood, which was successfully met thanks to enthusiastic participation.

However, as additional volunteers continued to arrive, some were asked to return next year due to limited storage capacity. Dr. Burman expressed gratitude to the TRIHMS medical staff for their support and noted that plans are in motion to organize a Mega Blood Donation Camp next year to meet the high demand.

The event was attended by Prof. S.K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor (In-Charge) of RGU, and Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, who praised the efforts of the NSS and NCC Cells, commending the team for organizing the camp on such an impactful day.

They highlighted the significance of World Infant Day, emphasizing how blood donation saves lives, especially for vulnerable infants and children.

Dr. Gomar Basar, another NSS Programme Officer, spoke on the importance of World Infant Day, drawing attention to the need for community support in promoting infant health, early care, and nutrition. He encouraged everyone to continue backing health initiatives that benefit society.

The success of the camp was due to the dedication of Lt. Dr. Tadang Minu, Associate NCC Officer; Lt. Dr. Ashok Barman, NCC Officer; NSS Programme Officers Dr. Tage Monju Burman, Mr. Gomar Basar, and Dr. Gunjan Sourav, along with NSS student leaders Ms. Ozil Mugli and Mr. Binge Ori, who coordinated efforts to ensure the event ran smoothly.

The NSS and NCC Cells express their thanks to all participants and look forward to future events that promote health, community service, and awareness at RGU.