Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 to Begin March 14

ITANAGAR- The Department of Textile and Handicrafts, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, will organise Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 – The Artisans’ Movement from March 14 to 21 at Interior Park, Naharlagun, in a major initiative to promote indigenous textiles and strengthen the state’s creative economy.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will attend the inaugural ceremony on March 14 as the Chief Guest.

The 2026 edition marks five years of the Artisans’ Movement in Arunachal Pradesh and eleven years since the launch of Northeast India Fashion Week, which was first introduced in Itanagar in April 2015 when the region lacked a structured fashion platform.

Over the years, the initiative has evolved into an important platform connecting designers, indigenous weavers, creative entrepreneurs, youth professionals and policy stakeholders.

The opening evening, themed “Night of Opulence,” will feature curated runway shows highlighting indigenous weaves and contemporary fashion interpretations.

March 15 will be observed as Cultural Heritage Day, focusing on collaborations between designers and artisans and celebrating traditional textiles from across Arunachal Pradesh.

From March 16 to 20, the venue will host exhibitions and public engagement activities including designer runway presentations, exhibition-cum-sale stalls, handloom and handicraft displays, furniture showcases and buyer–artisan interactions.

The festival will conclude on March 21 with the Arunachal Fashion Week Awards Night, where recognitions will be presented in categories such as Model of the Year, Best Fashion Designer, Best Weave Designer/Weaver and Youth Excellence Award.

Arunachal Fashion Week aims to provide a structured platform that connects traditional weaving practices with modern fashion innovation, ensuring greater visibility and market opportunities for artisans and emerging designers.

The state’s weaving tradition is an age-old knowledge system primarily sustained by women artisans from various indigenous communities. These women weavers not only preserve cultural heritage but also contribute significantly to household income and community resilience.

Officials from the Department of Textile and Handicrafts said the department has been working extensively in remote and interior regions of Arunachal Pradesh to support traditional artisans through skill development, capacity building and self-employment initiatives.

Through sustained engagement, many artisans are now independently producing handwoven products and generating livelihoods while preserving their cultural heritage.