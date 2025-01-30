Arunachal Film Festival 2024 commenced with curtain-raiser event

ITANAGAR– The much-anticipated Arunachal Film Festival 2024 commenced with a grand curtain-raiser event, setting the stage for a celebration of cinematic excellence.

The opening event featured the screening of Zero Se Restart, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the acclaimed film 12th Fail.

The Director of the documentary Jaskunwar Kohli who was also one of the screenwriter of the movie 12th fail along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra addressed the audience after the screening of movie.

The screening was followed by an insightful masterclass by the Kohli himself on screenplay writing, where industry experts shared their knowledge and experiences, offering valuable lessons to aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles.

The session emphasized the importance of storytelling, structure, and character development in crafting compelling narratives.

The Arunachal Film Festival 2024 aims to promote regional and national cinema, provide a platform for emerging filmmakers, and foster creative discussions.

The festival is set to feature a diverse line-up of films, panel discussions, and workshops in the coming days.

For further updates and the complete festival schedule, stay tuned to the official FB and Instagram page of Arunachal Film Festival 2024-25.