Arunachal: Chum Darang’s Fans Take out Road Rally Ahead Of Bigg Boss 18 Finale

As the show nears its finale, more people are coming out in support of Chum, especially in her home town Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: January 14, 2025
ITANAGAR/ PASIGHAT –   Since the beginning of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang is one of the strongest contestants of the show. As the show nears its finale, more people are coming out in support of Chum, especially in her home town Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chum Darang’s followers held a rally on the road to support her. The actress’ team uploaded a few photographs and videos from the event and wrote, “Chum’s journey in Bigg Boss is more than just a personal win—it’s a powerful celebration of her roots and traditions. The supporters were seen carrying placards in favour of Chum in their hands.

However, every contestant has been receiving a lot of support from their fans but among others Chum Darang has undoubtedly caught everyone’s attention for a variety of reasons. She is the first contestant from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in Bigg Boss.  She proudly showcased the richness of NE culture, effortlessly bringing its beauty, strength, and pride to the Bigg Boss stage, leaving a lasting mark.

Previously, Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu , also joined the campaign to support Chum. He expressed his pride and admiration for her achievement and wrote on Facebook, “I’m happy to learn that Chum Darang, a daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show Bigg Boss 18. Show your solidarity with her, and don’t forget to vote for Chum. I’m hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many more milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang.”

With her growing popularity and the overwhelming support from her home state, Chum Darang is in a strong position to potentially win Bigg Boss 18, making history as one of the most beloved contestants of the season. As the finale draws near, the excitement surrounding her victory continues to build.

Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal and Eisha Singh are the final contenders.

Watch Chum Darang’s Videos

   

   

   

