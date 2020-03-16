Arunachal: Proposed Road through PTR kept in abeyance- Khandu orders

Itanagar

Expressing concern over the reported disturbance that may effect the biodiversity and wildlife due to the proposed construction of road through the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Pakke-Kessang district, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today ordered to keep in abeyance all survey works, ongoing or scheduled, on the said road.

The proposed 40 km road is part of the East-West Industrial Corridor road proposed to connect Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district. As reported the proposed road passes through the Pakke Tiger Reserve, which is a biodiversity hotspot of the eastern Himalayas.

Convening an initial review meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner PWD this morning, the Chief Minister decided to halt all survey works on the proposed road with the aim to preserve the Tiger habitat.

Khandu observed that PTR, which is home to over 2000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles, is one of the most protected sanctuaries in the country and pride and treasure of Arunachal Pradesh.

“As many species of flora and fauna are globally threatened, and PTR is one of the last remaining strongholds left for these species, we are committed to preserve it for our coming generations.

We are aware that any infrastructural development that can be detrimental to the tiger reserve in the future need to be considered seriously before proposing it,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister proposed a detailed review meeting to be held soon on the issue with the Environment & Forest department, PWD and all local stakeholders to chalk out further course of action.