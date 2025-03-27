Arunachal: NIFT Organizes Handicraft Workshop in Tezu

TEZU- The Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kolkata, organized a two-day workshop-cum-seminar under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. in Tezu.

The event, held at the DC Conference Hall in Tezu, brought together 100 artisans from across the region to enhance their craftsmanship and explore new market opportunities.

The workshop was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo along with ZPM (Tezu) Balong Tindiya. In his inaugural address, Damo emphasized the significance of NIFT’s role in skill enhancement and encouraged artisans to leverage such initiatives to refine their techniques and widen their market reach. Smt. Pemchom Lama, Deputy Director of Industries, highlighted the transformational potential of the workshop and urged artisans to fully utilize the benefits of the program.

She stressed that participation in such initiatives could add significant value to their existing skills, emphasizing that government schemes offer financial and technical assistance that artisans should actively pursue. She also pointed out that modernizing designs while retaining traditional authenticity can help artisans enhance their market presence both nationally and internationally.

Themed “Creating Avenues to a New Identity,” the workshop was led by Prof. Jayati Mukherjee, Chairperson, Department of Fashion & Lifestyle Accessory, NIFT Kolkata, along with a team of expert designers from NIFT and the National Institute of Design (NID).

The sessions provided hands-on training and interactive discussions on raw materials and production techniques, strengthening knowledge of sustainable sourcing and efficient production. Artisans were educated on promoting their products effectively through improved market linkages and branding. They were also introduced to ways of integrating traditional motifs and weaving techniques into modern markets while maintaining cultural authenticity.

Saugat Biswas, Commissioner of Industries, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering artisans by providing essential resources and advanced training. He highlighted that the Industries Department is actively collaborating with premier institutions such as NIFT Kolkata, NID Ahmedabad, and the National Bamboo Mission to ensure high-quality mentorship and training for artisans.

A dedicated session explored the unique craftsmanship, design aesthetics, and color patterns of the tribal communities of Tezu and Arunachal Pradesh. Artisans were guided on how to incorporate their traditional art forms into modern designs while retaining their cultural identity.

The workshop also introduced artisans to various government schemes and financial support programs such as PM Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (PM FME), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PM EGP), PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), and the Unnati Scheme. Rohit Sahu, State Head (SPMU PM Vishwakarma), conducted a special session on entrepreneurship and provided detailed guidance on accessing government support mechanisms to promote business growth for artisans.

Officials from the District Industries Center (DIC), including Ms. Yamang Taggu (EO) and ArSRLM BMMs Ms. Chanyo Wangsa and Takar Hakom, provided valuable insights on business development, financial assistance, and documentation processes.

Self-Help Group (SHG) members showed enthusiastic participation and explored avenues to expand their business ventures through enhanced skills, leveraging government schemes for financial stability and fostering collaborations with designers and industry experts for long-term growth.

The workshop concluded on a positive note, with artisans expressing a strong desire for continuous learning, skill development, and entrepreneurial growth. Many participants acknowledged the importance of blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design trends to strengthen their livelihoods and tap into larger markets.

Smt. Pemchom Lama’s insightful guidance and encouragement played a crucial role in motivating artisans to embrace new challenges, adopt innovative techniques, and utilize government initiatives effectively. The workshop served as a dynamic platform for artisans to exchange ideas, explore creative possibilities, and build a strong identity in the evolving handicraft industry.