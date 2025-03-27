Arunachal: Drug Peddler Arrested with 3.60 kg of Cannabis in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- In a significant breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Naharlagun Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 3.60 kg of cannabis during a raid conducted in A-Sector, Naharlagun. The operation reflects the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police received information about an individual involved in selling contraband drugs to addicted youths in the ICR region. Fearing that the suspect might attempt to flee or dispose of the contraband, a police team swiftly launched a raid on March 26.

The operation was spearheaded by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC Naharlagun Police Station, alongside SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, Ct T. Pertin, Ct T. Kagung, Ct D. Borah, and HC K. Mosi. EAC Naharlagun, Khoda Bath , also arrived at the scene to oversee the search as a magistrate.

The accused, identified as 56-year-old Indrajit Roy, a resident of Jamadar Base, Dinhata, Cooch Bihar, West Bengal, was found residing in a rented house. In the presence of the magistrate and independent witnesses, a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 3.60 kg of illegal cannabis.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at Naharlagun Police Station, vide Case No. 41/25, under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act. The accused was subsequently taken into custody.

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Naharlagun, DySP Rishi Longdo. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking and protecting the youth from substance abuse.

Operation Dawn 2.0 continues to be a crucial initiative aimed at maintaining law and order while addressing the growing concerns of drug-related offenses in the region.