Arunachal: Governor Leads 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), led the inaugural celebration of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar, today.

The event was organized by the Department of Art and Culture, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, marking the commencement of a two-year-long national celebration.

In his keynote address, the Governor paid rich tribute to Dr. Mookerjee, describing his life as a beacon of national unity, cultural pride, and constitutional integrity. He urged the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to take inspiration from Dr. Mookerjee’s courage and vision, and become active contributors in building a self-reliant and united India.

Also Read- YMCR Interns Plant Trees, Clean Yagamso River for Van Mahotsav

The Governor recalled Dr. Mookerjee’s pioneering role in opposing Article 370 and his call for “One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag”, a dream realized in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted Dr. Mookerjee’s legacy as an educationist, industrial visionary, and founding figure of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The event featured memorial lectures by Prof. Nabam Nakha Hina and Prof. Ashan Riddi of Rajiv Gandhi University, who reflected on Dr. Mookerjee’s political philosophy and nationalistic ideals. Cultural performances by artists of the Directorate of Art & Culture added a vibrant touch to the occasion.

Also Read- Namsai Celebrates 25 Years of Dree Festival with Cultural Splendour and Apatani Pride

Also present were State Minister Kento Jini, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Secretary Mamta Riba, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLA Techi Kaso, along with a large gathering of students, faculty, and members of the public.

The Governor concluded by calling for a renewed commitment to nation-building, emphasizing the role of youth, local institutions, and cultural pride in shaping a developed India by 2047.