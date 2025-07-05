ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: YMCR Interns Plant Trees, Clean Yagamso River for Van Mahotsav

ITANAGAR-  To celebrate Van Mahotsav, interns from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with Abralow Memorial Multi-Purpose Society and support from Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd., organized a plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, and a river cleaning initiative at Yagamso River, IG Park, Itanagar, here today.

At Chimpu School, volunteers, including student interns from Dera Natung Government College, Binny Yanga Government Women’s College, and Government College Doimukh, planted saplings and took steps to ensure their survival.

Each volunteer created a personalized nameplate for their sapling and built protective barricades using wooden sticks and netting.

A pledge-taking ceremony administered by YMCR Convenor-Women and Administration, Kanku Kabak saw participants commit to visiting their trees every two months for a year.

School students also joined, promising to care for the saplings for three years to support long-term sustainability.

Simultaneously, at IG Park, YMCR interns led a cleanup drive along the Yagamso River, removing debris and raising awareness about the importance of keeping rivers clean.

YMCR Vice Chairman, Keyom Doni who is also the supervisor for the NGO’s internship programs, expressed gratitude to the School authorities for their support in hosting the plantation drive.

He also commended the discipline and dedication of the interns, whose efforts were instrumental in the event’s success.

Additionally, Doni thanked Techi Khilli, Range Forest Officer of Itanagar Forest Division, for providing saplings and consistently supporting YMCR’s environmental initiatives.

