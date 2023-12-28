Arunachal: DNGC organizes National Integration Camp

Itanagar- Dera Natung Govt. College ( DNGC ), Itanagar is hosting the 26th National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp & National Seminar cum Conference from 26th to 31st December 2023. The camp with its theme “Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat”, is being organized by Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth (CCSCOY) in cooperation with Dera Natung Govt. College (DNGC), Itanagar.

On 28th December 2023, the event was graced by the auspicious presence of Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest, Jagannath Sarkar, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha as the Special Guest, Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal, DNGC, N.C. Pramanik, Chief General Secretary of CCSCOY and other eminent distinguished guests.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, the Principal DNGC presented the warm welcome note to the guests and members present. Also, he highlighted the brief history, facilities and infrastructures of the college. He informed that the college has produced thousands of successful people in various fields like entrepreneurs, businessmen, politicians, leaders, athletes, sportsmen, etc.

While speaking on the National Integration camp, he put a light on the importance of nation, its people, unity and diversity. He exhorted the campers/participants to inculcate discipline, rational thinking, optimism and the feeling of oneness and together within themselves for the progress of nation.

He further encouraged the students/participants to create the real essence of national integration and the power of nation. He added that the integration camp is a vibrant platform which binds the citizens of nation to live in peaceful and harmony.

He advised the students to preserve their own culture by saying that loss of culture is loss of identity, to maintain unity in diversity and to love the motherland: India. He said “Unity is strength and diversity is beauty”. Lastly, he stressed on drug abuse and concluded his speech with slogan “Say no to drugs”.

N.C. Pramanik, being the Chief general secretary of CCSCOY, spoke on the event and informed that about 1000 students are participating in the camp. He informed that the Camp is being organized only to help the needy students belonging to remote and interior parts of India.

The Special Guest of the occasion Jagannath Sarkar, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, exhorted the youths to develop leadership quality in order to keep the nation strong and powerful, and also to put full effort in character building by considering character as the vital part of life.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, Govt. of India, the Chief Guest advised the students to promote self-sustainable, self-reliance and self-resilience by encouraging Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He talked on the importance of Information & Communication which is the basic minimum condition for understanding each other among the citizens. While speaking on the Nation’s Growth, he told the members present that North East India is the new engine for the growth of the nation and has lot of potentials in various fields/areas.

He further added the positive sights of NEP 2020 by speaking that all the students under NEP2020 would be employee, but not of salary rather self-reliant and self-sustainable. Lastly, he invited the campers to come together to embrace the diversity and celebrate the unity in diversity.

The 26th National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp which will be continuing up to 31st December 2023 here at DNGC, is providing number of important programs/trainings like yoga class, self-defense, parade, aerobics, singing, dancing, recitation, drama, seminars, etc. to about 1000 students. It stands a vibrant platform which invites young vision for nation building.

The overall event is being coordinated by Mr. Botem Moyong, Programme Officer NSS, Dr. Chello Lima, Programme Officer NSS and Mr. Goke Riji, CTO NCC of Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar.