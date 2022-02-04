Itanagar: AAPSU observed Annual Martyr’s Day at NEFA Club

Story Highlights Owing to Covid19 SOP in place, the celebration was done in a small scale manner in accordance with the protocols in place.

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) organised its annual Martyr’s Day at NEFA Club today in a small yet glittering function. State Information Commissioner, APIC Gumjum Haider who is also the former AAPSU General Secretary attended the program as a “Resource Person” and shared his valuable inputs and experiences to the attendees.

The AAPSU Martyrs Day is organised annually on 4th February every year to remember the supreme sacrifices of Former AAPSU leaders- Late Kipa Kache, Late Tobom Bam and Late Khoda Dolu. Late Kipa Kache was the first Martyr from the Union who achieved matryrdom on 4th February 1986 during the peak of anti-refugee movement.

Late Tobom Bam laid down his life on 18th May 1994 after participation in the historic “Delhi Chalo March” organised by AAPSU against the foreigners settled in the state while Late Khoda Dolu, former Chief Coordinator of AAPSU laid down his life during Union duty on 14th June 2004.

Owing to the sudden demise of Liki Ete, Former General Secretary AAPSU on 3rd February 2022, a condolence program in his memory was also organised alongwith the Martyrs Day in the NEFA Club.

While briefly reading out Late Liki Ete’s life and tenure as a AAPSU leader, AAPSU GS Tobom Dai recalled his valuable contributions to the growth of students activism across the state. Born to Late Minli Ete & Late Rei Karbi Ete, Late Liki Ete was a straight forward person and a dynamic leader under whose initiative mass movement against refugees was organised across Arunachal Pradesh after his election as the General Secretary of AAPSU in the early 90s.