AAPSU team visit Greenfield Airport site at Hollongi

ITANAGAR- A team of All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) led by its General Secretary Tobom Dai visited the ongoing construction site of the proposed Greenfield Airport at Hollongi today. The field visit to the airport site was initiated to asses the progress and quality of the ongoing construction work.

A brief interaction was also held with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials represented by its General Manager Dilip Sajnani. As informed to the visiting team, it was stated that 80% work with regards to the runway of the proposed Airport is complete and by August this year, the remaining work will be completed.

Later in the day while addressing the accompanying media Mr Dai said the ambitious project is a pride & dream project of the frontier state since Arunachal is only the state that is to be connected by airways and missing in the countries Aviation Map. The people of the state is eagerly waiting for its commencement and the dateline given by the state government for August 2022 need to be fulfilled with all earnest.

He also highlighted drawing from the unions past history that AAPSU leadership have felt the necessity for a airport way back in 1996 under the leadership of the then President Takam Sanjoy and General Secretary Domin Loya and same was submitted as one among the 10 points charter of demand to government of India in 1994.