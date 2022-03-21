Itanagar: Poshan Pakhwada Launched at Creche Centre Civil Secretariat

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Department of Women and Child Development is celebrating the 4th POSHAN Pakhwada from 21st March 2022 to 4th April 2022 across the state as part of POSHAN Abhiyaan with endeavours to improve nutritional outcomes in a holistic manner in convergence with other line departments.

The Department of Women and Child Development launched Poshan Pakhwada 2022 on 21st March, at the Crèche Centre, A P Civil Secretariat, Itanagar in pursuance of the objectives of POSHAN Abhiyaan at the State Level by keeping Jan Andolan, Behaviour Change Communications and Advocacy as one of the key components to sensitize and engage individuals and communities at large.

The Director WCD, Mrs T.P. Loyi, while welcoming all to the launching program, highlighted the significance of celebrating Rashtriya Poshan Pakhwada as nutrition-centric Jan Andolan in the month of March every year across the country. Addressing the parents and guardians of the children of 0 to 6 years age group children availing the Creche Facility at the Civil Secretariat, urged on the importance of regular monitoring and identification of a healthy child. She encouraged all parents to celebrate healthy child and take proper care of children who are identified as malnourished.

The Advisor to the Minister WCD, Mrs Dasanglu Pul who had graced the occasion as Chief Guest inaugurated the launching of POSHAN Pakhwada by administering the Poshan Pledge and thereafter inaugurated the identification and celebration of Healthy Child by using the Growth Monitoring Devices. All the children from the Creche Centre were measured using the Growth Monitoring Devices that has been provided by the department of Women and Child Development to contribute to the database of height, weight and age estimation of children from 0 to 6 years of age.

State Nodal Officer POSHAN Abhiyaan, D K Thungon in his speech shared that this year Poshan Pakhwada emphasises on two broad areas viz.(i) Identification & celebration of Healthy Child and (ii) integration of modern and traditional practices for healthy India with the thematic areas around Poshan MITRA (Modern, ITbased, Traditional & Regional Activities).

For this purpose an Activity Calendar has been prepared for organizing this fortnight celebration throughout the state in the 98 ICDS Projects, covering all the 25 districts. In the Activity Calendar, the second week of Poshan Pakhwada is aimed at organizing activities around awareness of Gender Sensitive Water Management, Prevention and Management of Anaemia and Promotion of Traditional Food for healthy mother and child.

The 4th Poshan Pakhwada was launched today by all the 98 ICDS projects in 25 districts which will be celebrated through the fortnight in convergence with all the stakeholders with the same enthusiasm and vigour as every year.

Finally, CDPO Hq, Mrs Kago Asha Lod, thanked every single person involved in making the launch program a success by working so hard and congratulated all the children and their parents/guardians/caretakers who were identified as Healthy children. With many children present in the Creche Centre falling in the Green Zone in the WHO Standard Growth Charts and thereby identified as Healthy Children was indeed reason for celebration and end the program on a positive note.