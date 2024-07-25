Arunachal: District level Badminton Tournament kicks start at Longding

LONGDING- The first ever district level badminton tournament inaugurated by Jehai Wangsu ZPM at Longding headquarters. The tournament being first of its kind in the district is being sponsored by DC Longding.

Honwang Wangsuham, President Longding District Badminton Association while extending his gratitude towards DC Longding for sponsoring the tournament informed that over 56 (fifty Six) players in 10 different age categories are taking part in this 3 (three) days long tournament.

Speaking on the occasion DC Longding emphasized on drug free society and encouraged the youths to participate in various games and sports. He further informed about the various initiatives of state government to support the meritorious sportsperson and appealed the youths to avail those opportunities.

Applauding the efforts of district administration, the Chief Guest Jehai Wangsu assured extension of all possible help for making such events successful.

The inaugural function was also attained by Bekir Nyorak, DC Longding, Head of offices from various line departments, Members of Longding District Badminton Association (LDBA) and executive members of District Olympic Association Longding.