Arunachal: XXth Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament Kicks Off in Tawang

A total of six teams—Capital Complex, Pakke Kesang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Bichom, and Tawang—are competing in this prestigious zonal tournament.

Last Updated: March 17, 2025
Arunachal: XXth Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (Zone IV, West Zone) Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG-  The XXth Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament, Zone IV (West Zone), commenced today at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang. A total of six teams—Capital Complex, Pakke Kesang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Bichom, and Tawang—are competing in this prestigious zonal tournament.

In his inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Tawang extended a warm welcome to all participating teams and urged them to uphold discipline and sportsmanship.

Highlighting the significance of physical fitness and good health, he encouraged players to set higher goals and aspire to represent the state and country at the international level.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of Tawang Brigade, also conveyed his best wishes to the teams and expressed gratitude to the organizers for bringing a state-level tournament to Tawang. He assured full cooperation and support from Tawang Brigade to ensure the tournament’s success.

Tawang District Football Association executive members Tashi Dhondup and Urgen Dorjee expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for their support in promoting football in the region.

The tournament began with three exciting matches:

  • Match 1: East Kameng defeated Bichom with a score of 4-1.
  • Match 2: Pakke Kesang won against West Kameng with a close score of 3-2.
  • Match 3: Capital Complex dominated Tawang, securing a 5-0 victory.

The inaugural function was graced by several dignitaries, including SP Tawang Dr. DW Thongon, District BJP President Lhundup Choisang, District NPP President Phurpa Lama, District Olympic Association President Dr. Rinchin Neema, and public leader Tenzin Monpa, alongside the Deputy Commissioner, Commander Tawang Brigade, and enthusiastic spectators.

The tournament is set to continue with more thrilling matches in the coming days, promising an exciting showcase of football talent in Arunachal Pradesh.

