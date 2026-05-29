Arunachal: APSTS Golden Jubilee Marathon Promotes Road Safety Awareness in Khonsa

KHONSA- Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) formally commenced its Golden Jubilee celebrations with the successful organisation of the “Run for Road Safety” Marathon at Khonsa on Friday.

The event was flagged off by Transport, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing in the presence of Khonsa West MLA-cum-Advisor to Home and Transport, Chakat Aboh.

Organised as a major highlight of the APSTS Golden Jubilee celebrations, the marathon aimed to promote road safety awareness, encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen community participation. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes, students, youth and members of the public from different parts of the district.

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Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Commissioner Tirap Techu Aran, APCS (AG); Zilla Parishad Chairperson Adv. John K.K. Matey; Superintendent of Police Tirap Aditya, Commissioner (Transport) Saugat Biswas; General Manager, Transport; ADC Khonsa Namneet Singh, IAS; DSO (Sports) Noah Mongku; ZPMs and other officials.

The marathon featured competitions in three categories — Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km Run and 5 km Inter-School Run — for both male and female participants.

In the Half Marathon (Male) category, Humen Senapathi secured first position, followed by Vinit Rathi in second place and Son Engti in third. In the women’s category, Tejaswani Lambkane emerged victorious, while Sangmir Teronpe and Phohe Wangsu finished second and third respectively.

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The 10 km men’s race was won by Rajiv Tamang, with Agalumso Tawsik and Bacemso Pul securing second and third positions. In the women’s category, Nang Lukkena Chautang claimed first place, followed by Anai Wangsu and Wanglih Wangsu.

In the 5 km Inter-School category for boys, Thakdang Pansa finished first, while Lapan Wangsu and Jenngo Rumchu secured second and third places. In the girls’ division, Nguna Lowang emerged as the winner, followed by Pitoh Wangsu and Sainya Wangsa.

Cash prizes, trophies and certificates were distributed to the winners by Minister Ojing Tasing, Advisor Chakat Aboh and Commissioner (Transport) Saugat Biswas in recognition of their performances.

The event concluded on a celebratory note, with organisers highlighting the importance of responsible road usage and public awareness. Through the theme “Run for Road Safety,” the marathon successfully combined sports, fitness and social responsibility while marking a significant milestone in the history of APSTS.