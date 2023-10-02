Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the Nation, the Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd October 2023. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) along with his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik led the participants in paying floral tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 154th birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ was played on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon the people to imbibe the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly his virtue of simplicity. He said that Gandhi ji believed in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and advocated for love for all living things.

Also Read- BJP observed 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada

The Governor said that Gandhi ji was a very secular person, honest to the core, lived a simple life, he had high ideals and was firm in his decision. He was disciplined and always promoted it in all his activities.

The Governor recalled the contributions of Gandhi ji in the India Independence movement on the occasion. He said that his idea of ‘non-violence’ facilitated in achieving our freedom.

Also Read- Rajiv Gandhi University observed cleanliness drive

The Governor also paid tribute to former Prime Minister of India Late Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He said that Late Shastri was known for his honesty and humility throughout his life and his popular slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.

Secretary to Governor Shri Darade Sharad Bhaskar also spoke on the occasion. The officers and staff of Raj Bhavan along with special invitees participated in the celebration.