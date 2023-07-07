ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: State  govt issues notification on transfer, posting of  IPS, APPS  officers. Here is the complete List 

With this development, now Naharlagun and Itanagar will have two SP separately.

Last Updated: July 7, 2023
Arunachal Pradesh govt issues notification on transfer, posting of IPS, APPS officers

ITANAGAR–  The State government on Thursday issued a notification on transfer and posting of IPS officers.

Accordingly Arunachal the home department has deputed two Superintendents of Police (SP) for the Itanagar capital region (ICR ) to maintain law and order in better way.

Mihin Gambo, IPS,  will be the new SP of  Naharlagun and  Rohit Rajbir will be the new SP for Itanagar city.

Of the 35 transferred officials, 14 are IPS and 21 are APPS officers. Atleast nine of the 21 transferred APPS officers of ASP rank have been promoted to the rank of SP, according to the government ‘order’.

Here is the list of transfer posting of IPS and APPS police officials

