Arunachal: Governor participates in the 22nd Convocation of RGU

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) along with the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar participated in the 22nd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University at the University Campus in Rono Hills, Doimukh on 30th November 2024.

The Governor congratulated the graduating students of Rajiv Gandhi University and emphasized their pivotal role in shaping India’s future and carrying forward the ideals of a Central University. He said that as graduates, they shoulder the responsibility of building a brighter future for India.

The Governor highlighted the convocation as a milestone not only for the students but also for the University, which has upheld excellence and holistic education for nearly four decades. Quoting the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Governor noted that education is the cradle of democracy and humanity, as well as the cornerstone of India’s vision of becoming Vishwa Guru Bharat.

Urging graduates to become attuned to national aspirations and global challenges, the Governor underscored the importance of practical experience in areas such as community service, environmental education, climate change, and biodiversity conservation. These areas, he noted, are critical to fostering sustainable development.

The Governor called upon the graduates to embrace leadership roles, drawing inspiration from the transformative initiatives of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the removal of Article 370. He emphasized that great leaders effect tangible change, while visionary leaders shape history.

The Governor said that the next 25 years is India’s Amrit Kaal, which offers an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the nation to new heights of development. He outlined the five core principles, achieving development goals, shedding colonial mindsets, embracing cultural roots, fostering unity, and instilling civic duty.

The Governor reminded the graduates that their degrees come with responsibilities, not only to themselves but also to their families, communities, and the nation. He urged them to embody the principles of being educated, disciplined, and motivated as a foundation for becoming exemplary citizens.

Reflecting on Arunachal Pradesh’s potential, the Governor highlighted its strategic importance in tourism, trade, defence, and industrial growth. He said that to achieve Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Arunachal is our collective responsibility, while calling for collaboration and innovation to ensure inclusive progress.