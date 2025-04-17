ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: DNGC’s Hindi Dept Brings Literature to Life with Four Powerful Plays

The event was held at Orchid Lawn and attracted an enthusiastic audience of students, faculty, and literature lovers.

Last Updated: 17/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: DNGC's Hindi Dept Brings Literature to Life with Four Powerful Plays

ITANAGAR-   The Hindi Department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, brought a burst of theatrical energy to campus life with a vibrant showcase of four Hindi plays, performed by the students of the 4th and 6th semesters. The event was held at Orchid Lawn and attracted an enthusiastic audience of students, faculty, and literature lovers.

The event featured three plays by 4th semester students, each performed by separate groups and adapted from well-known Hindi literary works, followed by a grand finale by the 6th semester students:

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel
  • Group I: Sindoor Ki Holi by Lakshmi Narayan Mishra
  • Group II: Anjo Didi by Upendranath Ashk
  • Group III: Bakri by Sarveshwar Dayal Saksena
  • 6th Semester Performance: Hayavadana by Girish Karnad — a thought-provoking play that explored identity and completeness, leaving the audience deeply engaged.

The initiative, designed to merge academic learning with creative performance, was coordinated by Dr. Mema Chiri and Dr. Nguri Shanti, Assistant Professors of the Hindi Department.

Commending the effort, Head of the Department Dr. Joram Aniya Tana remarked, “Such events not only nurture language skills but also build confidence and teamwork among students.”

From scripting, direction, and acting to stage setup and costume, students managed every aspect of the productions, demonstrating both individual talent and collective coordination.

The theatrical evening stood as a strong example of co-curricular excellence at DNGC and underlined the college’s growing focus on the promotion of arts, literature, and regional language learning.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

APPSC Chairman calls on the Governor

Arunachal: APPSC Chairman calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Expert Lecture on "Industry 4.0" Enlightens Students at NERIST

Arunachal: Expert Lecture on “Industry 4.0” Enlightens Students at NERIST

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Four Abandoned Two-Wheelers Through Community Collaboration

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Four Abandoned Two-Wheelers Through Community Collaboration

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Seminar on Military History of the North Eastern Region

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Seminar on Military History of the North Eastern Region

Arunachal: 2nd Borderland Narratives Film Festival Concludes at RGU

Arunachal: 2nd Borderland Narratives Film Festival Concludes at RGU

Bihar Diwas 2025: Celebrating Unity and Cultural Harmony in Itanagar

Bihar Diwas 2025: Celebrating Unity and Cultural Harmony in Itanagar

"One Nation, One Election: Arunachal Youth Debate the Path to Viksit Bharat"

“One Nation, One Election: Arunachal Youth Debate the Path to Viksit Bharat”

Arunachal: YMCR observes World Water Day with river cleaning and placard competition

Arunachal: YMCR observes World Water Day with river cleaning and placard competition

Arunachal: World Poetry Day celebration held at DNGC

Arunachal: World Poetry Day celebration held at DNGC

Arunachal: C3 Hails Landmark Introduction of Mass Comm in Govt Colleges

Arunachal: C3 Hails Landmark Introduction of Mass Comm in Govt Colleges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button