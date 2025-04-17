Arunachal: DNGC’s Hindi Dept Brings Literature to Life with Four Powerful Plays

ITANAGAR- The Hindi Department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, brought a burst of theatrical energy to campus life with a vibrant showcase of four Hindi plays, performed by the students of the 4th and 6th semesters. The event was held at Orchid Lawn and attracted an enthusiastic audience of students, faculty, and literature lovers.

The event featured three plays by 4th semester students, each performed by separate groups and adapted from well-known Hindi literary works, followed by a grand finale by the 6th semester students:

Group I: Sindoor Ki Holi by Lakshmi Narayan Mishra

Group II: Anjo Didi by Upendranath Ashk

Group III: Bakri by Sarveshwar Dayal Saksena

6th Semester Performance: Hayavadana by Girish Karnad — a thought-provoking play that explored identity and completeness, leaving the audience deeply engaged.

The initiative, designed to merge academic learning with creative performance, was coordinated by Dr. Mema Chiri and Dr. Nguri Shanti, Assistant Professors of the Hindi Department.

Commending the effort, Head of the Department Dr. Joram Aniya Tana remarked, “Such events not only nurture language skills but also build confidence and teamwork among students.”

From scripting, direction, and acting to stage setup and costume, students managed every aspect of the productions, demonstrating both individual talent and collective coordination.

The theatrical evening stood as a strong example of co-curricular excellence at DNGC and underlined the college’s growing focus on the promotion of arts, literature, and regional language learning.