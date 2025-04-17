Arunachal: DoNER Official Visits RIWATCH, Inspects NEC-Supported Language Project

ROING- Miss Parna Sahana, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), paid an official visit to the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) at Khinjili, Roing, to inspect the progress of the ongoing project titled “Promotion of Literary Development of Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The project is supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) through the Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

During her inspection, Miss Sahana commended RCML’s commitment to safeguarding the linguistic heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. She praised the Centre’s wide range of activities, which include publications in indigenous languages, language promotion programs for native speakers, school students, and teachers, and cultural research. She encouraged RCML to intensify efforts in children’s literature and awareness programs to engage younger generations.

A highlight of the visit was the release of three new pictorial glossary books in the Singpho language, collaboratively developed by RCML’s research team and members of the Singpho community.

Shri Sokhep Kri, Director of the Department of Indigenous Affairs, appreciated RCML’s role in language revitalization and called for expansion of similar initiatives to include all tribal communities in the state. He assured sustained support from the Department for future projects.

Shri Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH, emphasized that language preservation is integral to cultural identity and reaffirmed RIWATCH’s dedication to documenting Arunachal’s diverse linguistic landscape through audio-visual methods.

Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, Centre Head of RCML, presented a comprehensive overview of the Centre’s past work and outlined its strategic plans for future growth in language documentation and resource creation.

Adding further insight, Dr. Vilhousienuo Neli, Research Officer at RCML, highlighted the urgent need to document folk songs and oral traditions, which are crucial to maintaining community histories and are at risk of being lost. Dr. Kombong Darang also emphasized the vital role of technology in preserving endangered languages and cultural practices through digital documentation.

This high-level visit reflects the Ministry’s active interest in preserving linguistic and cultural heritage and underscores the national importance of supporting community-led efforts in safeguarding endangered languages.