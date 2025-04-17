Arunachal to Host Annual Event for Special Needs Children: Minister Dasanglu Pul

LEKHI- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is considering the institutionalization of an annual state-level event dedicated to celebrating and supporting children with special needs, announced Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual function of April Blossom Foundation – Special School & Early Intervention Centre in Lekhi village, Minister Pul stated that the initiative has already received approval from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and would serve as a platform to highlight the talents, achievements, and challenges of differently-abled children in the state.

“This event will not only celebrate their unique abilities but also bring much-needed policy focus to their developmental needs,” she said, adding that formal plans for its institutionalization are underway.

Minister Pul emphasized the importance of early intervention, consistent care, and emotional support for children with developmental or physical disabilities. “Don’t give up on your children. With the right care, encouragement, and belief, they can overcome barriers and reach their full potential,” she told an audience comprising students, parents, caregivers, educators, and dignitaries.

She also commended the April Blossom Foundation for its inclusive approach and tireless efforts in providing specialized education and therapy. “Institutions like this create hope and change lives,” she added.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who attended as guest of honour, echoed similar sentiments and urged for greater collaboration between the government, civil society, and families to build a more inclusive and compassionate society. He praised the dedication of the Foundation’s staff and called it a model for community-driven care.

Founded with a mission to provide early support and specialized education, the April Blossom Foundation, under the leadership of Chairperson Binde Jini, currently supports around 30 children with special needs. It has become a pioneering institution in the state, advocating for inclusive education and empowerment.

The event featured cultural performances by the children, speeches, and emotional testimonials from parents, showcasing the strength and spirit of the young learners.