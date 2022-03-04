ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Governor meets his Assam Counterpart

March 4, 2022
GUWAHATI-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati on 4th March 2022. They discussed about strengthening the goodwill amongst the people of both neighbouring States.

The Governor shared his optimism that the both Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are working seriously, the boundary issues will be solved amicably in near future. He said that it will reinforce the age-old amity amongst the people.

The Governor also shared his concern about the Arunachali students stranded in Ukraine. He expressed his hope that the central government is working round the clock for their evacuation, they will reach home safely.

The Governors also discussed about various avenues, where the people of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam can work together for their mutual benefits. He suggested for more cultural and educational exchange programmes for promoting the cultural richness of the region for the youth of the States.

