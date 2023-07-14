ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

In this regard the AAPSU has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

ITANAGAR-  After Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum ( AITF ), now All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union ( AAPSU ) also opposed  the implementation of the Uniform civil code ( UCC ) in Arunachal Pradesh. In this regard the AAPSU has submitted a memorandum to the  Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the memorandum, the union stated that “AAPSU has no issues with UCC being implemented in mainland India or other Slates with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

There are numerous tribes and sub tribes living in the tribally dominant state of Arunachal Pradesh, and they have their own unique set of customary laws that have been followed since the dawn of time.

The implementation of UCC may override existing customary practices in relation to personal laws governing marriage, property, inheritance, and successions, all of which have a strong historical connection to our tribal nations’ customary ceremonies and practices, the union stated.

Further the union stated that “  Arunachal Pradesh comes under the purview of Article 371 of the constitution of India as regards to the social systems, customary laws and customary rights which should continue to prevail upon the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

US Senate Committee Recognises Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part Of India In A Snub To China

While describing their opinion,  All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) mentioned that the implementation and imposition of the proposed Pan India Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is practically impossible at this stage for our state.

The mater being sensitive in nature has to be deal seriously keeping in mind all the pros and cons of the affect, it mentioned.

AAPSU’S MEMORANDUM

