Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

NAMSAI — Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today graced the 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme of the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) held at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall in Namsai. The vibrant event recognized outstanding achievements in academics, sports, culture, and social contributions among the Tai Khamti and Singpho youths.

Gold medallists, state and CBSE board toppers, sports champions, and achievers in creative fields like film and fashion were felicitated for their remarkable contributions.

Addressing the gathering, DCM Mein said, “Your success brings pride not only to your families but to our entire community. Let sincerity and discipline be your guiding principles.”

He also emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to transparent, merit-based recruitment through APSSB, and encouraged youth to pursue excellence with determination in this competitive era.

He commended the ATKSSU leadership, including President Branglin Injo and General Secretary Chau Suphita Manjeykhun, for fostering youth empowerment and community development.

The event was also attended by dignitaries including ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC C.R. Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, ADC K. Tikhak, ZPM Chau Jenia Namchoom, and community leaders from TKSC, SDS, TKDS, along with a large gathering of enthusiastic youth.

More than just an award ceremony, the programme served as a platform to reinforce a shared commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering unity and progress in the region.