Arunachal: State Health Minister Meets Governor, Discusses Women’s Health Campaigns

ITANAGAR – State Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The Minister was accompanied by his Adviser, Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA.

During the meeting, the duo briefed the Governor on the state’s health challenges and the launch of the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ along with the observance of the 8th Poshan Maah, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India.

The Governor stressed the need to implement the campaign on women’s health in mission mode, emphasizing that women’s well-being is not only essential for their own lives but also the foundation of strong families and resilient societies.

He called for strengthening healthcare delivery systems to ensure accessible, affordable, and effective medical services reach women, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Highlighting that healthcare goes beyond treatment, the Governor urged stakeholders to uphold empathy, reassurance, and respect in their service.

The Governor also advised the Minister to focus on skilled manpower and modern technologies to enhance health services in the state.