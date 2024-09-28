Itanagar

Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

The successful clean-up drive was supported by the Poma Panchayat, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, and the Poma Tourist-cum-Picnic Spot Association.

Last Updated: September 28, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

ITANAGAR-   In a concerted effort to protect the environment, the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River, Poma Wildlife Range, and Gungu Kamir Youth Welfare Society, organized a clean-up drive along the Poma River.

Volunteers from various organizations, including local youth, village elders, and wildlife officials, participated in the initiative, which aimed to remove plastic waste from a 1-kilometer stretch of the river banks at the Rillo and Moin confluence.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Divided into teams to cover both sides of the river, the volunteers cleaned up the area, resulting in the removal of approximately two truckloads of garbage.

Speaking about the fifth such clean-up drive organized by the PPYWS, General Secretary Weyo Aku Bakha emphasized the importance of responsible tourism and waste management.

He urged visitors to refrain from littering and dispose of plastic waste properly, contributing to the preservation of the local environment.

Also Read- Two drug peddlers arrested  with heroin in Naharlagun

The local panchayat has also taken proactive steps to maintain cleanliness in the area, including installing notice boards to educate visitors.

Keyom Doni, Vice Chairman of the Youth Mission for Clean River, commended the PPYWS for their consistent efforts in organizing river clean-ups and expressed the organization’s willingness to provide support and expertise for river conservation initiatives.

He highlighted the role of local communities in safeguarding the environment and urged them to implement stricter regulations for its preservation.

Also Read- Tawang MLA Felicitates Tourists, Taxi drivers, and Tour Operators

The Poma Wildlife Range also pledged its support for future clean-up drives, underscoring the department’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The successful clean-up drive was supported by the Poma Panchayat, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, and the Poma Tourist-cum-Picnic Spot Association.

Tags
Last Updated: September 28, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU NSS Cell organised Cleanliness Drive at Naharlagun Railway Station under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

Arunachal: RGU NSS Cell organised Cleanliness Drive at Naharlagun Railway Station under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

Arunachal: Khandu Participates in a Walkathon to mark the beginning of Swacchata Hi Seva 2024 campaign

Arunachal: Khandu Participates in a Walkathon to mark the beginning of Swacchata Hi Seva 2024 campaign

Arunachal: Himalayan University organizing the Workshop on Research Methodology

Arunachal: Himalayan University organizing Workshop on Research Methodology

Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Arunachal: RGU Organizes a Talk on ‘Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills’

Arunachal: RGU Organizes a Talk on ‘Mastering Social Media for Swachhata: Digital Age Influencing Skills’

Arunachal: e-services facilities launched in Nahalagun SP Office

Arunachal: e-services facilities launched in Nahalagun SP Office

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Seminar on Securities Market held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Seminar on Securities Market held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button