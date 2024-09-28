Arunachal: Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

ITANAGAR- In a concerted effort to protect the environment, the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River, Poma Wildlife Range, and Gungu Kamir Youth Welfare Society, organized a clean-up drive along the Poma River.

Volunteers from various organizations, including local youth, village elders, and wildlife officials, participated in the initiative, which aimed to remove plastic waste from a 1-kilometer stretch of the river banks at the Rillo and Moin confluence.

Divided into teams to cover both sides of the river, the volunteers cleaned up the area, resulting in the removal of approximately two truckloads of garbage.

Speaking about the fifth such clean-up drive organized by the PPYWS, General Secretary Weyo Aku Bakha emphasized the importance of responsible tourism and waste management.

He urged visitors to refrain from littering and dispose of plastic waste properly, contributing to the preservation of the local environment.

Also Read- Two drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Naharlagun

The local panchayat has also taken proactive steps to maintain cleanliness in the area, including installing notice boards to educate visitors.

Keyom Doni, Vice Chairman of the Youth Mission for Clean River, commended the PPYWS for their consistent efforts in organizing river clean-ups and expressed the organization’s willingness to provide support and expertise for river conservation initiatives.

He highlighted the role of local communities in safeguarding the environment and urged them to implement stricter regulations for its preservation.

Also Read- Tawang MLA Felicitates Tourists, Taxi drivers, and Tour Operators

The Poma Wildlife Range also pledged its support for future clean-up drives, underscoring the department’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The successful clean-up drive was supported by the Poma Panchayat, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, and the Poma Tourist-cum-Picnic Spot Association.