Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Hosts Seminar on Postcolonial Literature

ITANAGAR- The Department of English, Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), organised a one-day departmental seminar on the theme “Representation of Nation and Culture in Postcolonial Literatures” on 9th March 2025. The seminar aimed to foster critical engagement with literary texts that explore national identity and cultural narratives in postcolonial contexts.

The seminar was curated by Assistant Professors Ms. Joram Renu (Coordinator) and Ms. Tamo Yanga (Co-Coordinator), under the guidance of the Head of Department, Dr. J. R. Padhi, who also chaired both technical sessions of the seminar.

The programme commenced with opening remarks by Ms. Joram Renu, who highlighted the relevance of postcolonial discourse in today’s world and emphasised the need for young scholars to engage critically with themes of culture, identity and resistance in literature.

In his keynote address, Dr. J. R. Padhi spoke on the evolving perspectives in postcolonial studies and encouraged students to explore interdisciplinary approaches in their academic journey.

A total of eight papers were presented by students of Semester VI, divided into eight groups. Each group was mentored by faculty members of the department, ensuring thorough academic guidance throughout the preparation process. The sessions saw engaging discussions and insightful observations from both presenters and the audience.

Over 100 enthusiastic students actively participated in the seminar, showcasing the steadily growing academic culture of Dera Natung Government College. This spirit of scholarship is being ably nurtured under the leadership of the Principal, Dr. M. Q. Khan, who himself belongs to the Department of English. The event culminated with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the top three student groups, in recognition of their outstanding paper presentations and academic excellence.

The best paper award was conferred upon Group 5, represented by Ms. Sonia Zeeba and Mr. Petum Gee. The second best paper was awarded to Group 2, comprising Ms. Ania Tajo and Ms. Pinni Karbi. The third best paper went to Group 8, presented by Ms. Rei Yame and Mr. Yuyi Pakyi Lomdik. All winners were commended for their insightful research and impactful presentations.

The seminar concluded with a proposal of vote of thanks by Ms. Tamo Yanga, acknowledging the efforts of the department, faculty mentors and student participants. She thanked the faculty members of the Department, Mr. Nending Ommo, Ms. Yitu Murtem, Mr. Goli Nyodu, Dr. Nasi Koje and Ms. Topi N. Bagra for mentoring their respective groups.

The event marked yet another successful academic venture by the Department of English at Dera Natung Government College, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a culture of critical thinking and literary scholarship.

The seminar was efficiently and gracefully moderated by Ms.Kamli Sofia, a Semester IV student, who ensured the seamless flow of the proceedings.