Arunachal

Arunachal: 16th Finance Commission of India team Visit Ziro Valley

They assessed the challenges faced in the implementation of various flagship programs and advancement made so far.

Last Updated: 09/04/2025
Arunachal: 16th Finance Commission of India team Visit Ziro Valley

ZIRO- A Ten-Member Team of the 16th Finance Commission of India led by Smti Annie George Mathew visited the Ziro Valley on Wednesday, April 9.

The District Administration, Lower Subansiri District accorded them a traditional welcome at Circuit House at Hapoli wherein the 16th Finance Commission had a productive interaction with PRI Members and HODs.

They assessed the challenges faced in the implementation of various flagship programs and advancement made so far.

The members of the 16th Finance Commission of India toured several key locations, including Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, revered Shivalinga at Kardo & Seeh Lake at Birii.

They also visited a traditional Apatani Household of Shri Tilling Duri at Hong Village and interacted with the local people.

Later, they visited the Naara Aaba Winery at Hong, a popular winery known for producing India’s first organic kiwi wine and interacted with the founder Smti Tage Rita, one of the leading entrepreneurs of the region.

In the evening, the District Administration arranged a colourful cultural program for the visiting team showcasing rich tradition and culture of the Apatani Tribe.

