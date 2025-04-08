Arunachal: Green Bonus, Border Villages, and Hydropower Top Arunachal’s Agenda in Finance Commission Meet

ITANAGAR- In a significant interaction with the 16th Finance Commission at the Chief Minister’s Office in Itanagar, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, presented a comprehensive vision for Arunachal Pradesh’s development.

Emphasizing the state’s vast forest cover, strategic border location, and vulnerability to natural disasters, he called for a Green Bonus to reward environmental conservation, dedicated funding for climate-resilient infrastructure, and fair financial devolution reflective of Arunachal’s geographical and logistical challenges.

Mein also stressed the importance of developing Model Border Villages, boosting agriculture and hydropower, and aligning the state’s growth with India’s $5 trillion economy vision.

Chowna Mein, who is also the Minister-In-Charge, Finance in his welcome speech, highlighted the State’s rich natural resources, including its vast forest cover, which accounts for approximately 79% of its geographical area and contributes significantly to the Nation’s environmental goals. He emphasized that the Commission recognize the opportunity costs of forest preservation and advocate for a Green Bonus for Arunachal Pradesh to compensate for its critical role in national carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised critical concerns regarding the State’s vulnerability to natural disasters, including floods, landslides, and the adverse impacts of climate change. He stressed the need for dedicated funding for climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster management, and the restoration of drying springs that serve as primary water sources for rural communities.

In terms of infrastructure, Mein underscored the unique challenges posed by the State’s difficult mountainous terrain, which results in a high cost of delivery. He called for appropriate recognition of these challenges in the Finance Commission’s allocation formula, particularly through a revised Cost Disability Index to better address the State’s needs.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, which shares over 1,800 kilometers of international borders with Tibet, Myanmar, and Bhutan, the Deputy Chief Minister proposed the development of Model Border Villages equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, power, healthcare, and educational facilities.

On the economic front, Mein advocated for greater investment in the agriculture sector, emphasizing the potential for multi-cropping, diversified irrigation, and value-chain development for horticultural produce. He also proposed support for hydropower projects, noting that the State holds untapped hydropower potential exceeding 58,000 MW, which could contribute significantly to national energy security and regional development.

Mein further requested the Commission to take into account the State’s low population density, vast geographical spread, and high development costs when considering financial devolution, ensuring equity and adequacy in resource allocation.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reaffirm Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment in contributing to India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and expressed confidence that with the support of the 16th Finance Commission, the State could emerge as India’s eastern gateway, a green growth champion, a resilient, and empowered State.

The meeting provided a critical opportunity to present the unique developmental challenges, needs, and aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh before the 16th Finance Commission.