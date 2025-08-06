ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Hosts UI/UX and Cybersecurity Workshop in Itanagar

The workshop aimed to enhance understanding and implementation of user-centric digital service design and cybersecurity readiness across departments.

ITANAGAR-  The Department of Information Technology & Communication (DIT&C), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Government of India, conducted a one-day capacity-building workshop titled “Empowering Digital Governance: A Journey into Transformative UI/UX Design” at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

The workshop aimed to enhance understanding and implementation of user-centric digital service design and cybersecurity readiness across departments. It underscored the need for intuitive, inclusive, and accessible interfaces in government digital services to improve citizen satisfaction and service delivery.

Besides UI/UX design, the session also addressed emerging cybersecurity challenges, highlighting real-world threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation strategies essential for protecting digital public infrastructure.

Approximately 75 participants attended the event, including officers from state departments, autonomous bodies, National Informatics Centre (NIC), and system integrators. The attendees engaged in interactive sessions aimed at advancing digital governance, public service efficiency, and cyber resilience across Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative marks a significant step in the state’s commitment to digital transformation and citizen-first service delivery, ensuring that technology is both secure and accessible to all.

