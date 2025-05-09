Sanskrit Comes Alive at RGU: Two-Day Workshop Ends with Cultural Brilliance and Scholarly Impact

ITANAGAR- The Sanskrit orientation workshop, jointly organized by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Central Sanskrit University, marked a notable revival of Sanskrit learning through an immersive, culturally rich, and academically vibrant event. Held at Rono Hills, the two-day programme blended traditional wisdom with modern pedagogical approaches, leaving a lasting impression on students, scholars, and educators alike.

The final day showcased a creative synergy between language learning and cultural celebration. Beginning with Bhasha Parichay (language introduction) and Bhasha Krida (language games), the sessions offered participants hands-on engagement with the classical language, emphasizing not just rote learning but joyful exploration.

Also Read- Drone War 2025: How Unmanned Systems Are Redefining the India-Pakistan War

A highlight of the day was the competitions in Shloka recitation, Sanskrit singing (Gayan), and Skits, which allowed students from RGU and Oju Mission School to express their growing fluency and cultural connection with Sanskrit. These performances weren’t just about linguistic prowess but reflected the workshop’s core goal: making Sanskrit relevant, alive, and accessible.

The Valedictory Session was a thoughtful culmination of the workshop. Anchored by the traditional RGU Kul Geet, it recognized both the academic contributions and logistical efforts that made the workshop a success. A standout moment came with a soulful Sanskrit song by Padi Kari, echoing the workshop’s emotional and spiritual resonance.

Also Read- Strategic Pause, Not Exit: India Halts Indus Water Treaty as World Bank Clarifies Its Limited Role

Dr. Saurav Mitra’s report provided a structured overview of the activities, affirming how carefully curated the learning experiences were. Key dignitaries like Prof. Ashan Riddi and Prof. Otem Padung highlighted the workshop’s broader educational significance, applauding its inclusive spirit and impact.

Special appreciation was extended to Pradip Horo and Diganta Das from the Centre for Cultural Research and Documentation—underscoring the behind-the-scenes teamwork often essential to successful academic events.

Also Read- Artisan Empowerment Workshop Held in Tawang

The workshop ended with a folk dance by CSL students and a formal Vote of Thanks by Dr. Chathiam Lowang, who emphasized the power of collaboration. Partner institutions like Vivekananda Kendra CTE, Mukta Swadhyaya Peetham, and Oju Mission School were acknowledged for their roles in enriching the programme.

Beyond cultural performance and academic exercises, the real triumph of the workshop was the visible transformation in student enthusiasm and participation. The structure allowed for continuous feedback, real-time refinement, and adaptive learning, making the event not only participatory but also pedagogically impactful.

In a time when classical languages face existential challenges, such initiatives reassert Sanskrit’s contemporary relevance—not just as a relic of the past but as a vibrant tool for cultural identity, critical inquiry, and collective engagement.