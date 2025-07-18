Sikkim: Massive Landslide on NH-10 Cuts Off Sikkim; Lava Route Faces Delays, Tourists Stranded

GANGTOK- A massive landslide struck the vital National Highway-10 (NH-10) at Birik Dara on Friday morning, completely disrupting road connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal, leaving hundreds of commuters, including tourists and locals, stranded.

The landslide occurred around 11:30 AM, but further debris collapse at 4:30 PM hampered clearance efforts by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). Continuous rain and unstable slopes have made it increasingly difficult for restoration work to progress.

Officials say restoring normal traffic may take several days, depending on weather conditions. This incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of NH-10, Sikkim’s main arterial route, during the monsoon season.

Lava Route Overburdened

As NH-10 remains blocked, commuters are now using the Lava–Jorebunglow route as an alternative. However, that route has also reported minor landslides and waterlogging, causing 3–4 hour delays. With increased traffic on these narrow, hilly roads, congestion has worsened significantly.

Weather Warnings Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Sikkim and parts of north Bengal, warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days, raising fears of additional landslides.

Recurring Crisis

NH-10 has been plagued by frequent landslides in recent years. Experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and ISRO have declared this stretch highly landslide-prone, especially during monsoons. The situation has worsened since the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023, which destabilized many sections of the highway.

Government Response & Mitigation Plans

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned ₹394 crore in 2023–24 and ₹125 crore in 2024–25 for landslide mitigation on the Sevoke–Rangpo stretch of NH-10. However, most of the projects are still in planning or bidding stages.

Appeal for Caution

Local police and disaster management authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to and from Sikkim. Emergency services are on standby, and travelers are advised to use alternative routes cautiously.