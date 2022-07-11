Itanagar: ITBP jawans donate blood, save life of a patient

ITANAGAR- A blood donors donate blood for several reasons, such as a form of charity, general awareness regarding the demand for blood, increased confidence in oneself, helping a personal friend or relative, or some time for urgent requirement for any known or unknow patient.

Today, two ITBP jawans have donated blood for a patient who urgently required blood. When they received a call for help to a staff of Raj Bhawan of PED dept named Mina Limbu who was admitted at TRIHMS at Naharlagun, suffering from abdomen infection and needed blood with B positive group urgently, informed Shimpam Shingnaisui, Asst Commandant ITBP 33 battalion.

Accordingly two jawans, Head Constable G D Devendra Arya and Constable G D Aman under the command of 33 BN ITBP, deployed Raj Bhawan, Itanagar rendered help voluntarily to donate two unit of blood as per the patient’s requirement for the treatment.

Now the patient’s condition is stable, informed Asst Commandant.