Arunachal Governor Reviews State’s Security, Stresses Border Fencing and ILP Strengthening

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) conducted a high-level review of the state’s internal security at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The meeting was attended by State Home Minister Mama Natung, Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa.

During the session, the Governor was briefed on key security concerns, including the progress of the border fencing project along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, and overall law and order.

Highlighting Arunachal’s sensitive geopolitical location, the Governor underscored the strategic, security, and socio-economic significance of border fencing.

He stated that a strong fencing infrastructure with designated crossing points would act as a barrier to illegal infiltration, arms and drug trafficking, and insurgent movement, while also serving as a visible demarcation of Indian territory.

Such steps, he added, would ensure a stable and secure environment conducive to development in border areas.

The Governor also stressed the importance of the Inner Line Permit system as a legal and administrative safeguard essential to Arunachal Pradesh.

He described ILP as a critical mechanism for regulating the entry of non-residents, protecting the demographic balance, and preserving the cultural identity of indigenous communities.

Strengthening the ILP system, he said, would improve tracking and monitoring of visitors, thereby enhancing law and order.

In addition, the Governor reviewed the state’s surrender policy and internal security preparedness.

He praised the state police for their continued efforts and urged them to remain vigilant, proactive, and people-centric in their approach to maintaining peace and promoting development.