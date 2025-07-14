Arunachal: PIB Itanagar Hosts ‘Vartalap’ on Role of Media in Tackling Misinformation and Disinformation

ITANAGAR- The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Itanagar, organized a dynamic edition of the ‘Vartalap’ series today on the theme “Role of Media in Tackling Misinformation and Disinformation”, bringing together journalists, government officials, and civil society representatives in a shared commitment to uphold media integrity in the digital era.

The session served as a critical platform to address the growing challenge of fake news and misleading content, with speakers calling for greater collaboration, fact-based journalism, and responsible communication.

Key Highlights

Utsav Parmar, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), emphasized that clarity, not just speed, is the true essence of effective communication in today’s media ecosystem. He advocated for stronger engagement between journalists and PIB for verified public information.

Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General, PIB North East, reminded participants that freedom of speech must be accompanied by responsibility, and stressed the importance of equipping journalists with tools to counter misinformation. He also mentioned welfare schemes for journalists and reaffirmed PIB’s commitment to capacity-building.

Nyali Ete, Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, shared how misinformation can disrupt governance and public trust. He urged for responsible communication and awareness campaigns to mitigate the issue.

Renowned journalist Ms. Tongam Rina, serving as a resource person, called attention to the need for institutional fact-checking mechanisms. She remarked,

“Fact-checking is a powerful tool, but retaining public trust is equally important in the long run.”

Gijum Tali, Director, DIPR, noted that disinformation spikes during crises, requiring swift, informed responses. He urged for deeper conversations among stakeholders and reiterated the role of coordinated efforts in combating disinformation.

A report on the 2024 Vartalap Media Workshop was also released during the session, summarizing last year’s discussions and recommendations.

The interactive event concluded with a vibrant Q&A session, encouraging constructive dialogue and actionable feedback between participants and panelists.

About Vartalap

The Vartalap series is a flagship initiative by PIB aimed at fostering constructive dialogue, media literacy, and collaborative communication between public institutions and the media — paving the way for a more informed and resilient democratic society.