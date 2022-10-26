Arunachal Guv and Dy CM discuss Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Parasuram Kund Projects

ITANAGAR- The State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th October 2022. They discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Parasuram Kund Project, financial liabilities and timely implementation of works.

The Governor, who has been reviewing the strategic Miao-Vijoynagar Road project said that with completion of the road project, the tourism potential, such as eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism, environmental tourism and cultural tourism etc. of the area will be harnessed to its full potential. In addition to the security of the nation, it is a lifeline to the people in the remote areas of Vijoynagar administrative circle.

The Governor, who initiated the beautification and setting up of amenities of the Parasuram Kund project said that the project will preserve, protect and promote the pilgrimage site and improve the amenities. This, he said, will boost the economy of the people in the area by enhancing the tourist destination.

The Governor reiterated that the working season in the State has begun and the work departments must put in their best effort to achieve the work target within the prescribed time frame. He asked the Deputy Chief Minister to direct the senior officers to sincerely monitor the development projects so that there is a sense of accountability and responsibility amongst the officials.