Arunachal

Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

October 26, 2022
Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

YACHULI- Let us rise above petty politics and make collective and collaborative efforts to ring in tangible development for our people, said Education, Cultural Affairs and DIA Minister Taba Tedir here today.

Inaugurating a slew of developmental projects at Yachuli, Tedir thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Pema Khandu for being generous enough to sanction the Mini-Secretariat and Sub-Treasury office buildings for Yachuli.

During the day, Tedir inaugurated the 73 km Kimin-Ziro BRTF road to Lumri, infrastructure development of Govt. Secondary School Yachuli where three additional classrooms were constructed and laid foundation stone of the infrastructure development of Upper Primary School at Jaath under Yachuli circle.

Highlighting the various developmental projects conceptualized by him for welfare of the people during his tenure, Tedir appealed the people of Ziro-II circles to shun petty and divisive politics which hampers the growth and development of the area. ‘Let us all join hands together irrespective of political parties when it comes to development of the area’, he appealed.

