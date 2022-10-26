Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

NAHARLAGUN- Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang along with Corporators, Commissioner-IMC and officials visited the Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site, also interacted with the victims.

Interacting with the victims, Mayor informed that details of the unfortunate incident has been apprised to the top official, even Chief Minister himself has expressed concern about the incident. The purpose of today’s visit is to take stock of the situation and to get first-hand information from the victim themselves so that every victim would get an equal platform to express their grievances.

Mayor, Tamme Phassang also assured us to extend all possible help to the victims. We are also holding meetings related to the unfortunate incident so that immediate help would be provided to the victims.

Mayor also appealed to the public not the judge the incident as any kind of conspiracy. At this situation, we all should join hands to help the victims irrespective of caste, religion and tribe. However, the inquiry has been already initiated by the concerned authority, and no one will be spared if anyone is found responsible for such incident, added Tamme Phassang Mayor IMC.