Itanagar: Awareness program on Women Helpline-181 held at Ganga Village

Itanagar

More than 250 beneficiaries were successfully provided awareness about WHL-181 and they were also apprised of the free legal aid clinic at Oju Welfare Association.

July 30, 2022
ITANAGAR- A door-to-door awareness program about Women Helpline-181 was organised on Saturday at Ganga village and Chimpu market in Itanagar, by the team Arunachal Women Helpline-181 and it’s interns who are currently pursuing MSW from Himalayan University, Itanagar, Stella Maris College, Chennai and LLB from Arunachal Law Academy, Nirjuli.

They are undergoing their internship under Oju Welfare Association (OWA)  through the Arunachal Women Helpline -181 centre run by OWA.

The main aim of the campaign was to sensitise the public about the function and services of WHL-181, which provides aid and assistance to distressed women through referrals and information about women and government-related schemes and programmes.

