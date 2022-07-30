North East

Tapir Gao's Missing Brother Rescued From A Guwahati Hotel

He was later taken to Dispur police station here for questioning.

July 30, 2022
GUWAHATI- Tahang Gao — the cousin brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao, who went missing on Friday has been rescued from a hotel here on Saturday, a IANS report  said.

Tahang Gao came to Guwahati two days ago for some personal work. He went to the Ganeshguri area of the city to meet a friend on Friday afternoon. Later, his mobile phone got switched off.

The family was worried as they fail to contact Tahang and one of his relatives lodged a police complaint in the city’s Dispur police station.

According to reports, some miscreants looted around Rs 5 lakh from Tahang Gao. Police have arrested one person and detained a cab driver in connection to this incident.

The officer-in-charge of the Dispur police station said that they had received a complaint from Gao’s family about his disappearance and accordingly, the police conducted a search operation and Gao was rescued from a hotel.

“We are also trying to recover the lost money,” he added.

However, police have not divulged the details about Gao’s disappearance.

July 30, 2022
