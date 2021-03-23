Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Passing out Parade of APP trainee constables

ITANAGAR – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the Dikshant Parade at the Police Training Centre Banderdewa held for the 47th batch of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) trainee constable recruits on completion of their basic induction training programme.

The CM who took the guard of honour at the passing out parade congratulated the 1034 trainee police constables and wished them for further success in their career. He also congratulated the state police and the PTC for having successfully trained the largest batch of constable recruits ever in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

The CM appreciated the determination of the recruits who despite the COVID-19 pandemic successfully completed their training course. He also thanked the ITBP for their assistance in completion of the training.

The state police that initially started as a small force today has the strength of 15000 personnel with 3000 vacancies more to be filled, said the CM. He assured that these vacancies would be gradually filled through APSSB and APPSC in coming days.

Stressing on the importance of training, the CM requested the home department to regularly conduct training for police personnel and make them fit for duty. He pointed out that whenever on a district tour, he found that the physical fitness level of many police personnel are not upto the mark. He, therefore, urged the department for regular conduct of physical training as well as other training programmes.

Pointing out drug abuse as the biggest challenge for the state, the CM said it is wreaking havoc on the life of the young generation. The CM reiterated that police personnel found indulging in drug business and abuse will be dealt strictly. He said youths are our future, and if we ourselves are involved in destroying the future of our children then we are taking Arunachal towards darkness.

Concluding his speech, the CM announced special incentives for police personnel joining the Special Task Force (STF) on deputation. He also announced risk allowances for police personnel assigned on duties that involve risking their lives.

On the occasion, the CM flagged off police vehicles. He also inaugurated the MT garage and firing range.

Present on the occasion were DCM Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Home Advisor Nyamar Karbak, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, CS, DGP and other dignitaries.