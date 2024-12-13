Arunachal: Workshop cum Training Program for Mental Health First Response held at RGU

ITANAGAR- In a pioneering effort to address the growing concerns around mental health and suicide risk among school and college students, a One-Day Leadership Engagement Workshop cum Training Program for Mental Health First Response was organized by Project team of Indian Council of Medical Research from Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University, supported by Ministry of Health, Government of India. The program brought together thought leaders in education from selected schools and colleges namely GHSS, Banderdewa; GHSS, Kankarnallah; Dept. of Sociology and Social Work, RGU from ICR and Papum Pare.

Dr. Tarun Mene, Project Principal Investigator, informed the participants about the project and its background, and he further highlighted the socio-cultural context of the state with the existing stance towards mental health which needs a transitional shift, wherein change from an educational angle would yield beneficial results with school and college students as the primary target of the project.

The program began with a sobering presentation on the current state of mental health among young people, emphasizing how stress, anxiety, and depression have reached epidemic proportions. Dr. Leeyir Ete, Project Research Scientist-II, urged the educators present to act as the first line of defense, saying, “By recognizing the early warning signs of mental health distress, educators can help prevent tragic outcomes,” as the pressures of academic performance, social media, and personal challenges contribute to a growing mental health crisis amongst youth that we cannot ignore.

The session, focused on early identification of mental health challenges and signs of suicidal ideation, with particular reference to child, adolescents and youth. Participants were taught to recognize subtle changes in behaviour, such as withdrawal, sudden decline in academic performance, or signs of anxiety, which may signal deeper mental health struggles.

The event also emphasized the importance of creating inclusive and supportive environments within schools and colleges, where students feel safe and encouraged to speak openly about their mental health. Attendees were also guided on how to develop and implement mental health policies in their institutions. This included the establishment of mental health committees, the introduction of peer support programs, and the integration of counselling services.

In addition, the program called for more teacher training to ensure that educators are equipped to respond appropriately to students in crisis. A key highlight of the day was the discussion on the collaboration between schools and mental health professionals, urging educational leaders to work closely with counsellors, psychologists, and local health service.

The program concluded with the Vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Amit Kumar, Co-PI, Project ICMR, underscoring the creation of a shared action plan, designed to enhance the mental health infrastructure within schools and colleges and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The One-Day Leadership Awareness Program marks a significant step toward creating a more supportive and mentally healthy school environment, one that recognizes the importance of mental well-being alongside academic achievement.