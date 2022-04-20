Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang, inaugurated the RCC Footpath road from Niya Colony along river Nirubh to Tago Memorial Hospital near Jama Masjid in Ward No. 19 here on Wednesday. The road has been constructed under 14th Finance Commission.

Addressing the people Mayor appreciated the people for donating land for the construction of a footpath road which was the long pending demand of the people of the area. Irrespective of caste creed or religion. we all should join hands for the development.

IMC is giving its all effort to bring changes in the region, however, the development will be possible only if there is people’s participation’ stated Mayor.

He further, appealed to the religious leaders of Jama Masjid –Nirjuli present at the event to preach the message of unity and to join hands in keeping the city clean, green, crime & Drug-free society. Not only Masjid but every religious institution should join hands for the betterment of the IMC jurisdiction and state as a whole, he stated.

Among others, Corporator- Ward No.19- Tarh Nachung, Commissioner-IMC, Likha Teji, and other officials of the IMC attended the event.