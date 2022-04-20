Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

April 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footpath road

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang,  inaugurated the RCC Footpath road from Niya Colony along river Nirubh to Tago Memorial Hospital near Jama Masjid in Ward No. 19 here on Wednesday. The road has been constructed under 14th Finance Commission.

Addressing the people Mayor appreciated the people for donating land for the construction of a footpath road which was the long pending demand of the people of the area. Irrespective of caste creed or religion. we all should join hands for the development.

IMC is giving its all effort to bring changes in the region, however, the development will be possible only if there is people’s participation’ stated Mayor.

 He further, appealed to the religious leaders of Jama Masjid –Nirjuli present at the event to preach the message of unity and to join hands in keeping the city clean, green, crime & Drug-free society. Not only Masjid but every religious institution should join hands for the betterment of the IMC jurisdiction and state as a whole, he stated.

Related Articles

Among others, Corporator- Ward No.19- Tarh Nachung, Commissioner-IMC, Likha Teji, and other officials of the IMC attended the event.

Tags
April 20, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Arunachal Governor interacts with the designated Airport Security personnel

Itanagar: Arunachal Governor interacts with the designated Airport Security personnel

March 26, 2022
Itanagar: Dera Natung Government College organises alfresco theater

Itanagar: Dera Natung Government College organises alfresco theater

March 24, 2022
Arunachal Governor emphasises on value-based education

Arunachal Governor emphasises on value-based education

March 24, 2022
Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC

Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: Taba Tedir inaugurates Orientation Program for ECCE Teachers

Itanagar: Taba Tedir inaugurates Orientation Program for ECCE Teachers

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: Poshan Pakhwada Launched at Creche Centre Civil Secretariat

Itanagar: Poshan Pakhwada Launched at Creche Centre Civil Secretariat

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: IMC team left for Goa, to visit Solid Waste Management Plants

Itanagar: IMC team left for Goa, to visit Solid Waste Management Plants

March 20, 2022
Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector

Itanagar: 12 houses, a Bollero Pickup burnt to ashes in P Sector

March 18, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor dedicates 4 ‘round-the-clock’ waste collection vehicles for daily market

Itanagar: IMC Mayor dedicates 4 ‘round-the-clock’ waste collection vehicles for daily market

March 16, 2022
Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

March 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button