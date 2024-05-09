ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA demonstrate Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village

The program aimed to revolutionize traditional farming practices by imparting cutting-edge knowledge and skills to local farmers.

Last Updated: May 9, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA demonstrate Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village

ITANAGAR-  Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (UBA NERIST) collaborated with the All India Coordinated Research Project on Ergonomics Safety in Agriculture (AICRP on ESA) Demonstrated Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village of Papum Pare District.

The  program aimed to revolutionize traditional farming practices by imparting cutting-edge knowledge and skills to local farmers. The event, attended by a diverse array of farmers from the region, served as a platform for them to embrace the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

The demonstration showcased many human-friendly tools and equipment, including seeder, weeders, fruit harvesters, pineapple pruners, sickles and maize sheller, designed to optimize agricultural efficiency and maximize productivity.

Related Articles

Through hands-on training sessions led by Mr John Engti and his team of experts from UBA RCI NERIST, farmers were introduced to these innovative technologies and educated on their proper usage and maintenance.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The palpable enthusiasm and eagerness displayed by the farmers underscored the significance of bridging the gap between research and practical application. This collaborative effort between UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture in the region by equipping them with the requisite skills and knowledge.

As farmers departed the event, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable insights gained, expressing newfound confidence in their ability to enhance agricultural practices and augment yields. This resounding success is a testament to synergistic partnerships’ transformative potential and underscores the collective commitment towards building a more efficient and productive agricultural ecosystem.

Tags
Last Updated: May 9, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Arunachal: APU Vice-Chancellor meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: APU Vice-Chancellor meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

Arunachal: Workshop on Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities held at RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities held at RGU

ITANAGAR- A male Asiatic black bear cub was rescued from the Sagalee region of Papum Pare district by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Orphaned Asiatic black bear cub gets a new lease on life at CBRC

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: Department of AHV & DD, Nirjuli observes May Day with plantation of saplings

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: KVK Geku conducts one day training on importance of vegetable production for self sufficiency

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button