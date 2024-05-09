Arunachal: UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA demonstrate Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village

ITANAGAR- Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (UBA NERIST) collaborated with the All India Coordinated Research Project on Ergonomics Safety in Agriculture (AICRP on ESA) Demonstrated Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village of Papum Pare District.

The program aimed to revolutionize traditional farming practices by imparting cutting-edge knowledge and skills to local farmers. The event, attended by a diverse array of farmers from the region, served as a platform for them to embrace the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

The demonstration showcased many human-friendly tools and equipment, including seeder, weeders, fruit harvesters, pineapple pruners, sickles and maize sheller, designed to optimize agricultural efficiency and maximize productivity.

Through hands-on training sessions led by Mr John Engti and his team of experts from UBA RCI NERIST, farmers were introduced to these innovative technologies and educated on their proper usage and maintenance.

The palpable enthusiasm and eagerness displayed by the farmers underscored the significance of bridging the gap between research and practical application. This collaborative effort between UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture in the region by equipping them with the requisite skills and knowledge.

As farmers departed the event, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable insights gained, expressing newfound confidence in their ability to enhance agricultural practices and augment yields. This resounding success is a testament to synergistic partnerships’ transformative potential and underscores the collective commitment towards building a more efficient and productive agricultural ecosystem.