Arunachal: Governor visits TRIHMS, interacts with doctors and patients

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun on 8th May 2024. He saw various departments and care units, including Intensive Coronary Care Unit, Intensive Care Units, Indoor patient wards, reception and registration sections, doctor consultation areas and the emergency wards.

During his visit, the Governor interacted with indoor patients, doctors and nursing officers. He also interacted with OPD patients and their guardians to get the firsthand knowledge about the effectiveness of the facilities provided to the patients. Pleasantly surprised, the patients and their relatives gladly shared their views and experiences with the Governor.

In his maiden visit to the institute, the Governor advised the TRIHMS Director to provide him the periodic reports of the ailments and lifestyle causes, so that causes can be addressed to improve the health index of the State. He said that automation of health data will assist the State Government to effectively frame policies and programmes and focus on key areas. These should be shared with the State Department for Health.

The Governor, while expressing his happiness at the large numbers of local doctors in TRIHMS in various posts emphasized that TRIHMS must endeavour to train more nursing officers and increase the quota for doctors. He said that having medical officers of the State will mitigate the shortage or absence of healthcare in rural areas.

The Governor, who has been advocating for the setting up of village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in health care, hygiene and sanitation suggested that TRIHMS take up this challenge in districts through their doctors and nursing officers.

He said such initiates will mitigate minor health issues at rural areas and help villagers to maintain cleanliness by reinforcing the national Mission of Swachh Bharat campaign, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, he said.

The Governor was supportive to getting additional advanced medical equipments to assist in treatment of neurological disorders and stroke.

TRIHMS Director, Dr. Moji Jini and Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. D. Raina conducted the Governor in the TRIHMS complex. They also briefed the Governor about the accomplishments and challenges of the first medical institute of the State, while expressing gratitude for the important visit.