Itanagar: ANYA will move ahead with 12 hours capital bandh

Itanagar

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA)has decided to go move ahead with its proposed 12-hour capital bandh on February 28 next.“We will go ahead with the proposed bandh,” ANYA president Byabang Joram said.

He claimed that the state government failed to address their demand for implementation of the district-wise quota by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

The association had a meeting with Home minister Bamang Felix on October 16, 2019, where the state government decided to implement it within a week. The state government failed to keep its promise as their demand for district wise quota is yet to be implemented, he said.

Joram accused the government of collecting all the data from the district and conducting the examinations in Itanagar. He also said that the state government has failed to address its demand pertaining to the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015.

He claimed that the state government-appointed committee headed by Education minister Taba Tedir has failed to come up with a solution.

We have no update from the committee, he said. He said the bandh will not affect students writing CBSE examinations.